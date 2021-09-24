Brokerages Expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will post sales of $80.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.40 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $287.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.40 million to $347.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.22 million to $5.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million.

AVIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

AVIR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,579,000 after buying an additional 1,651,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,459 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,561,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,805,000 after purchasing an additional 43,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 677,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

