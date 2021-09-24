Brokerages Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report sales of $3.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the lowest is $3.22 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $13.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%.

Several research firms have commented on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

In other Amcor news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,166,000 after purchasing an additional 436,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amcor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,630,000 after purchasing an additional 612,259 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 161,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,110. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

