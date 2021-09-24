Brokerages Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post sales of $327.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $323.30 million and the highest is $333.45 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $331.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.43.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.06. 31,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,111. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.71. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,660,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 64,519 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

