Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.04. Phillips 66 Partners reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. 2,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after acquiring an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,582 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

