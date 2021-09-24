Brokerages Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce sales of $227.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.70 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $76.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 195.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $670.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.75 million to $705.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

PEB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 36,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,828. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,507 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 132.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 90,576 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,975,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

