Brokerages Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Noodles & Company posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $587.31 million, a PE ratio of -1,282.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

