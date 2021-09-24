Brokerages Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.49). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $407,783.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,657.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,701,000 after acquiring an additional 171,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,645,000 after purchasing an additional 440,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,484,000 after purchasing an additional 114,068 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,500. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

