Brokerages Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,056 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. 341,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,555. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

