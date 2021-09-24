Brokerages Anticipate Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bridge Investment Group.
Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.97 million for the quarter.
BRDG traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. 1,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,068. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.43.
About Bridge Investment Group
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.
