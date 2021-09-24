Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $773,000 Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after buying an additional 9,424,969 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,270,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after buying an additional 4,338,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,721,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after buying an additional 2,099,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

