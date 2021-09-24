Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

BRW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target for the company. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of BRW opened at GBX 387 ($5.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.90. Brewin Dolphin has a twelve month low of GBX 224.10 ($2.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 379.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

