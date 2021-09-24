Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €85.45 ($100.53).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €83.24 ($97.93) on Monday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €78.73.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.