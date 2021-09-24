Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €85.45 ($100.53).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €83.24 ($97.93) on Monday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €78.73.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

