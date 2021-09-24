boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $307.65

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.65 ($4.02) and traded as low as GBX 268.50 ($3.51). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 268.50 ($3.51), with a volume of 2,128,836 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 447.78 ($5.85).

The company has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 271.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 307.65.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

