Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Receives $41.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOLT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOLT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 2,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,321. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $465.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

