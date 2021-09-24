Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

BYPLF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

