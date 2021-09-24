BlackHat Hits Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $1.66 million worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002236 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00072137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00108333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00149610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,368.27 or 1.00082722 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.02 or 0.06774871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.75 or 0.00776572 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

