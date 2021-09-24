Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Separately, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $63.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.97. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. Analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

