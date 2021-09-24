Bitradio (BRO) Market Cap Hits $85,168.06

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Bitradio has a market cap of $85,168.06 and $45.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014424 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00677463 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,425,410 coins and its circulating supply is 10,425,405 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

