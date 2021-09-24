bitCNY (BITCNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.38 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $1.66 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00072595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00108601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00149098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,824.52 or 0.99681920 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.18 or 0.06832175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.43 or 0.00778440 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

