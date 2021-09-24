BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 782.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $438,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $48,556.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,943 shares of company stock valued at $10,418,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.