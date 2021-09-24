BIDR Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One BIDR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.77 million and approximately $29.50 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BIDR has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00072467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00112535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00164239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,240.55 or 0.99889415 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.19 or 0.06950159 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.56 or 0.00789253 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.