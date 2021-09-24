Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s current price.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Shares of RAMP opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 28.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in LiveRamp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

