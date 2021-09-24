Belt Finance Price Tops $7.04 on Major Exchanges (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $47.09 million and $1.30 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for about $7.04 or 0.00016416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00072395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00107988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00147949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,035.94 or 1.00296995 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.70 or 0.06823125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.75 or 0.00777821 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 6,684,957 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

