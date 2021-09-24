Belt (BELT) Price Hits $39.41 on Exchanges

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00072251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00108738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00148556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,947.90 or 1.00259084 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.21 or 0.06845042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.52 or 0.00778582 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

