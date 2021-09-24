Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of BECTY stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Bechtle has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81.

Bechtle AG engages in the provision of information technology services. It operates through the IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-commerce segments. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers strategy consulting services, as well as sale of hardware, software, and application solutions.

