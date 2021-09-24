Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $353.48

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 353.48 ($4.62) and traded as high as GBX 399 ($5.21). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 394 ($5.15), with a volume of 431,397 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEZ shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beazley to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 395.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 353.48.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

