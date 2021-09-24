Barrington Research Weighs in on H&R Block, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of H&R Block in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.97). Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

HRB stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

