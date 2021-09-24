Barings LLC Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.0% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $391.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.