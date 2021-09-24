Barings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Barings LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 68.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 26,249 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $107.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

