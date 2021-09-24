Barclays Begins Coverage on TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF)

Barclays began coverage on shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered TOD’S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.95 target price on TOD’S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TODGF opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

