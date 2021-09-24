BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will announce $236.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.40 million and the lowest is $230.00 million. BankUnited reported sales of $223.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $936.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $916.70 million to $948.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $993.91 million, with estimates ranging from $941.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BKU traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 702,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,891. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

