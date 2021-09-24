Bank of America Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$9.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from C$15.30 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.57.

TSE LUN opened at C$9.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.32. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

