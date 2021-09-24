Banc Funds Co. LLC Invests $4.23 Million in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 1.02% of Five Star Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

FSBC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. 433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,580. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th.

FSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

