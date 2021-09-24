Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $18.18 Million Stock Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,641 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services accounts for 1.3% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 7.87% of First Business Financial Services worth $18,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 977.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 149,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 136,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth $1,659,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,417. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $29.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $241.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBIZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

