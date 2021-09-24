Banc Funds Co. LLC Buys 5,921 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,319 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 3.54% of First Internet Bancorp worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,507,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,421,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 115.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $290.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

