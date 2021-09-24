Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,790,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,472,034. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

