Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 341.50 ($4.46) and last traded at GBX 338 ($4.42). Approximately 724,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,242,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.38).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 341.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 328.41.

Get Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Van der Kuyl purchased 285,314 shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £992,892.72 ($1,297,220.70).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.