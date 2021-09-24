B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 162,208 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after buying an additional 320,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,306,000 after buying an additional 161,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,331,000 after buying an additional 497,991 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,625. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

