Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ACLS opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.