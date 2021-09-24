Avadel Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,441 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 601% compared to the average daily volume of 776 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $537.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.