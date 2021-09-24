AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $2.41 target price on the stock.

SAUNF stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. AusNet Services has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

About AusNet Services

AusNet Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Growth and Future Networks. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users.

