AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $2.41 target price on the stock.
SAUNF stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. AusNet Services has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.
