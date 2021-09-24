Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) & Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Financial Review

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Stealth BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -242.26% -36.98% -32.28% Stealth BioTherapeutics N/A -3,886.17% -177.47%

38.3% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Stealth BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Stealth BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 25.90%. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.48%. Given Stealth BioTherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stealth BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stealth BioTherapeutics has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Stealth BioTherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $50.12 million 60.23 -$102.68 million ($0.87) -27.02 Stealth BioTherapeutics $21.09 million 3.99 -$57.46 million ($1.24) -1.18

Stealth BioTherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stealth BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals beats Stealth BioTherapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

