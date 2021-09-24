AT&T (NYSE:T) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on T. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.10.

T stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

