Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $373.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.37. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,333.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. bought 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $75,368.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,628 shares of company stock valued at $231,602. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

