Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.24

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.24 and last traded at $97.52, with a volume of 9597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.14.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Atkore in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore Company Profile (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

