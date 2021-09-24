AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,668 ($113.25) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,403.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,020.94. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,811 ($115.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £134.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

