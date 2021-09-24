Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $326.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $140.90 and a twelve month high of $343.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

