Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ashford from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

AINC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,762. The company has a market cap of $42.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.63. Ashford has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.67. Ashford had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ashford by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashford by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ashford during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

