ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. ASGN posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th.

ASGN traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $116.39. 1,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,926. ASGN has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $116.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.40.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in ASGN by 476.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 153.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in ASGN by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

