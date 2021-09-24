Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,362,786 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,671,514 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.89% of NXP Semiconductors worth $486,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.84. The stock had a trading volume of 24,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

